Credit Suisse AG Buys 2,463 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company.Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.99.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.