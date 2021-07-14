Credit Suisse AG Buys 4,988 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.34% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCEI. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 2.00.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. Equities analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $135,948.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

