Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 92.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,260,126 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Knowles worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Knowles by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Knowles by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Knowles by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Knowles by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Knowles by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.89. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on KN shares. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Knowles has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Knowles news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $168,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $978,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,144 shares of company stock worth $1,073,908 over the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

