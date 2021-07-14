Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,049 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Canadian Solar worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,291,392 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $461,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,975 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 172.9% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,049,204 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $52,072,000 after purchasing an additional 664,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 508.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,223 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 273,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 303.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,319 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 198,799 shares in the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSIQ. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

