Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,912 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,093,000 after buying an additional 985,619 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,650,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,438,000 after purchasing an additional 575,481 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 21.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 827,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 148,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,936,000 after purchasing an additional 93,943 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.46. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enerpac Tool Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

