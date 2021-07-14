Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,276.5% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after buying an additional 64,975 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $258.71 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $181.48 and a 1 year high of $260.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.88.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

