Credit Suisse AG Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,355 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 62,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,323,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 71.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 22,893 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of EPC opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.16.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

