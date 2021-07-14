Credit Suisse AG Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,952 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Grifols were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 17.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 84,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 59.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the first quarter worth approximately $835,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Grifols, S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.4385 dividend. This is a positive change from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

