Credit Suisse AG Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Brady worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 78.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Brady during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 4.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.47. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

