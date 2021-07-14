Credit Suisse AG Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,010 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Cannae worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Cannae by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cannae by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cannae by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cannae by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cannae by 7,822.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

In related news, CFO Bryan D. Coy acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 299,536 shares in the company, valued at $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $430,250. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.