Credit Suisse AG Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,272 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000.

PBH stock opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBH. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

