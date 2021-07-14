Credit Suisse AG Has $2.51 Million Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,069 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of WesBanco worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at about $68,958,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,645,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,855,000 after purchasing an additional 296,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,091,000 after purchasing an additional 103,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,348,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,821.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $54,480.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSBC shares. Raymond James downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.