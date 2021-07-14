Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of B&G Foods worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 102,688 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1,986.7% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,595 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 23,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $785,722.80. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.43. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.32.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.