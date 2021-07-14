Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 528.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,372 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 215.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth $1,520,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth $270,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

ITB stock opened at $66.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.12. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.