Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 8.41% of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA RDOG opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $50.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.71.

COHEN & STEERS is a manager of income-oriented equity portfolios specializing in U.S. and international real estate securities, large cap value stocks, utilities and listed infrastructure securities, and preferred securities. The company also offers private alternative investment strategies, such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and real estate funds of funds.

