Credit Suisse AG Invests $2.35 Million in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 227,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth $134,924,000. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth $48,510,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth $34,429,000. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth $17,513,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth $17,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX stock opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $366.08 million during the quarter.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX).

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.