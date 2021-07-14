Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,223 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Atkore worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atkore alerts:

In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atkore stock opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.51. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. Atkore had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 67.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.