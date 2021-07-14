Credit Suisse AG Purchases 19,185 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 111.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,185 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Hill City Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $16,016,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.7% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,436,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,827,000 after acquiring an additional 246,109 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $13,147,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 52.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 564,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,132,000 after acquiring an additional 193,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 445.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 176,800 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on AAWW. Truist began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $598,257.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,740 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $66.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.54. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $76.22.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

