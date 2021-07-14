Credit Suisse AG Sells 10,024 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,024 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Comfort Systems USA worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after buying an additional 39,507 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $1,501,647.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $2,206,641.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,183 shares in the company, valued at $24,639,438.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FIX opened at $76.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.40. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $88.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 12.30%.

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, FIX reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

