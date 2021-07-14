Credit Suisse AG Sells 11,925 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,925 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of American States Water worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of American States Water by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,900,000 after acquiring an additional 210,731 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of American States Water by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 99,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of American States Water by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWR stock opened at $82.39 on Wednesday. American States Water has a twelve month low of $69.25 and a twelve month high of $83.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.12.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

