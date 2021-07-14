Credit Suisse AG Sells 13,066 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,066 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of FirstCash worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $42,412,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,017,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,503,000 after acquiring an additional 195,837 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 83.8% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 314,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 143,405 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in FirstCash by 13.4% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 632,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,566,000 after purchasing an additional 74,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FirstCash by 393.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 61,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $77.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $84.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.82.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

