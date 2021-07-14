Credit Suisse AG Sells 16,353 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,353 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Century Communities worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,604,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCS shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $247,356.30. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

CCS stock opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.34.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 9.65%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

