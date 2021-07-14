Credit Suisse AG Sells 24,299 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,679 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,299 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of TowneBank worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TOWN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 2,210.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter worth $149,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter worth $208,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.15. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $33.25.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $182.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

