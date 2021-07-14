Credit Suisse AG Sells 24,910 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,910 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Hilltop worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 102.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth $25,435,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter worth $15,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 77.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,029,000 after acquiring an additional 357,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 90.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,841,000 after acquiring an additional 317,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HTH opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTH. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.