Credit Suisse AG Sells 30,898 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,898 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of NetScout Systems worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 115.24, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.80. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.97 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.33%. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.