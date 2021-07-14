Credit Suisse AG Sells 60,338 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 60,338 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Sally Beauty worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 39.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 62.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.62.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

