Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,369 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,369 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Forward Air worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $841,145.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $87.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.25. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.37 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

