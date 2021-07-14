Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€106.00” Price Target for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €106.00 ($124.71) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.63% from the company’s previous close.

GXI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.50 ($108.82) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €100.93 ($118.74).

Shares of ETR:GXI opened at €89.35 ($105.12) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €92.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 29.94. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of €81.30 ($95.65) and a 52-week high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

