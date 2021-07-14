Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Up 248.9% in June

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,200 shares, a growth of 248.9% from the June 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of USOI stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $5.43.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 21.46%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.