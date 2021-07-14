Credits (CS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.21 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. Over the last week, Credits has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $5.21 million and approximately $489,075.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 170.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000522 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

