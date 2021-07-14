Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$9.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 91.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.54.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

TSE CPG traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$4.70. 2,667,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,653,697. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.41 and a 52-week high of C$5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$625.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.