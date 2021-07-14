Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 45,371 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,517,659.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 64,894 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $2,177,193.70.

On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $906,323.04.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 56,758 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $1,929,772.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $16,515,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,584 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,221,905.60.

On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $1,647,109.60.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,696 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.53 per share, with a total value of $2,035,136.88.

On Monday, June 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,220.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 237,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 16,674 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $465,204.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $33.31. 668,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,974. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRCT. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

