Critical Contrast: SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) vs. Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) are both publicly traded companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.6% of SunPower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Applied Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of SunPower shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SunPower and Applied Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunPower 4 8 1 0 1.77 Applied Materials 0 2 21 0 2.91

SunPower presently has a consensus price target of $25.55, indicating a potential downside of 8.93%. Applied Materials has a consensus price target of $153.96, indicating a potential upside of 12.97%. Given Applied Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than SunPower.

Volatility & Risk

SunPower has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Materials has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SunPower and Applied Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunPower $1.12 billion 4.30 $475.05 million ($0.17) -165.00 Applied Materials $17.20 billion 7.24 $3.62 billion $4.17 32.68

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than SunPower. SunPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SunPower and Applied Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunPower 33.55% -14.10% -1.71% Applied Materials 22.35% 45.08% 21.63%

Summary

Applied Materials beats SunPower on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements. It also offers commercial roof, carport, and ground mounted systems; and post-installation operations and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides residential leasing program services, as well as sells inverters manufactured by third parties. The company also serves investors, financial institutions, project developers, electric utilities, independent power producers, commercial and governmental entities, production home builders, residential owners, and small commercial building owners. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. SunPower Corporation is a subsidiary of Total Energies Nouvelles ActivitÃ©s USA.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation/nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective deposition and removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices, as well as equipment for processing flexible substrates. The company operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

