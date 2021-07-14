Critical Review: AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) & S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) and S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AppHarvest and S&W Seed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest N/A -44.31% -22.18% S&W Seed -25.58% -29.72% -13.96%

46.3% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of S&W Seed shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of S&W Seed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AppHarvest and S&W Seed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest N/A N/A -$17.19 million N/A N/A S&W Seed $79.58 million 1.63 -$19.67 million ($0.55) -6.44

AppHarvest has higher earnings, but lower revenue than S&W Seed.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AppHarvest and S&W Seed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 2 0 3.00 S&W Seed 0 0 1 0 3.00

AppHarvest currently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 155.34%. S&W Seed has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.49%. Given AppHarvest’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than S&W Seed.

Summary

S&W Seed beats AppHarvest on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

