Critical Review: CGI (NYSE:GIB) and Pharma-Bio Serv (NYSE:PBSV)

Pharma-Bio Serv (NYSE:PBSV) and CGI (NYSE:GIB) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Pharma-Bio Serv alerts:

This table compares Pharma-Bio Serv and CGI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharma-Bio Serv $21.56 million 1.27 $2.05 million $0.09 13.00 CGI $9.04 billion 2.50 $831.69 million $3.63 25.14

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than Pharma-Bio Serv. Pharma-Bio Serv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CGI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.4% of CGI shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Pharma-Bio Serv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of CGI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pharma-Bio Serv and CGI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharma-Bio Serv 0 0 0 0 N/A CGI 0 4 10 0 2.71

CGI has a consensus target price of $114.89, indicating a potential upside of 25.88%. Given CGI’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CGI is more favorable than Pharma-Bio Serv.

Volatility and Risk

Pharma-Bio Serv has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CGI has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pharma-Bio Serv and CGI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharma-Bio Serv 6.45% 6.10% 4.55% CGI 9.95% 18.91% 8.68%

Summary

CGI beats Pharma-Bio Serv on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil. The company's technical consulting services comprise regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support. Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company also offers application development and integration and maintenance, testing, portfolio management, and modernization services; business consulting; and a suite of business process services designed to address the needs of specific industries, as well as IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, financial services, health, utility, communication, oil and gas, manufacturing, insurance, retail and consumer service, transportation, and post and logistics sectors. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.