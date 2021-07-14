Critical Review: CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) & Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)

CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) and Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

CMG Holdings Group has a beta of 3.91, indicating that its stock price is 291% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Naspers has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CMG Holdings Group and Naspers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMG Holdings Group N/A -241.59% 38.18% Naspers N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CMG Holdings Group and Naspers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMG Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Naspers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CMG Holdings Group and Naspers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMG Holdings Group $140,000.00 40.73 $40,000.00 N/A N/A Naspers $5.93 billion 14.13 $5.30 billion N/A N/A

Naspers has higher revenue and earnings than CMG Holdings Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Naspers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Naspers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Naspers beats CMG Holdings Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CMG Holdings Group Company Profile

CMG Holdings Group, Inc., a marketing communications company, engages in the operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors in the United States. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities. It also offers branding and design services, such as graphic, industrial and package designs across traditional and new media, public relations, social media, media development and relations, and interactive marketing platforms to provide its clients with customary private digital media networks for the design and development of individual broadcasting digital media channels, as well as to sell, promote, and enhance their digital media video content through mobile, online, and social mediums. In addition, the company provides marketing services, including interactive event strategy and planning, creative development, and nontraditional out of home marketing. It serves clients operating in the marketing communication and entertainment industries. CMG Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms. The company also prints, publishes, and distributes newspapers, magazines, and books through digital platforms. Naspers Limited was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

