Critical Survey: DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) and AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) and AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DigitalOcean and AutoWeb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AutoWeb $76.57 million 0.62 -$6.82 million ($0.52) -6.73

DigitalOcean has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AutoWeb.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for DigitalOcean and AutoWeb, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 0 2 8 0 2.80 AutoWeb 0 0 3 0 3.00

DigitalOcean presently has a consensus price target of $58.30, suggesting a potential upside of 14.47%. AutoWeb has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 38.10%. Given AutoWeb’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AutoWeb is more favorable than DigitalOcean.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalOcean and AutoWeb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean N/A N/A N/A AutoWeb -3.50% -14.60% -6.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.6% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of AutoWeb shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of AutoWeb shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DigitalOcean beats AutoWeb on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers. The company's users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. Its customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle. Its products and services also comprise WebLeads+ that offers various coupon options, which display marketing messages to consumers visiting the dealer's Website; and Payment Pro, a dealer website conversion tool that offers consumers real-time online monthly payment information, as well as sells fixed placement advertising across its Website to automotive advertisers. The company owns and operates automotive websites that offers consumers with the information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions; direct marketing platform that enables manufacturers to selectively target in-market consumers during the often-extended vehicle shopping process; and click traffic referral program, a pay-per-click advertising program that offer targeted offers to consumers based on make, model, and geographic location. The company was formerly known as Autobytel Inc. and changed its name to AutoWeb, Inc. in October 2017. AutoWeb, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

