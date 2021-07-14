Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $143.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Crocs traded as high as $120.67 and last traded at $119.85, with a volume of 1819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.06.

CROX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 982.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $877,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

