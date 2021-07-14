Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.61. Crown Crafts shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 934 shares.

The company has a market cap of $76.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 8.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 40,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 44,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

