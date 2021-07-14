Crown Reaches Market Cap of $1.95 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. Over the last week, Crown has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0708 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $2,046.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,616,667 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

