Crowny (CRWNY) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.24 Million

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Crowny has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $109,185.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crowny has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00041965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00112010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00151340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,741.04 or 0.99926557 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.47 or 0.00956732 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

