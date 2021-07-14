Crucible Acquisition (NYSE:CRU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.71. Crucible Acquisition shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 7,416 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72.

Get Crucible Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $251,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Crucible Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crucible Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.