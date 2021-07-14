Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Short Interest Up 400.0% in June

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cryo-Cell International stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. Cryo-Cell International has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $72.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Cryo-Cell International alerts:

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a negative return on equity of 107.81% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO David Portnoy bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cryo-Cell International stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.30% of Cryo-Cell International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.