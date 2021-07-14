Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Position Raised by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,005,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,188 shares during the period. Cryoport accounts for about 0.8% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 13.15% of Cryoport worth $312,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cryoport by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,291 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 40,353 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,956 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 655.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cryoport by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $278,975.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,043.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 746,760 shares of company stock worth $44,909,756 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CYRX traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.69. 10,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,241. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $84.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

