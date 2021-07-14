Cryptaur (CPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.70 Million

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 14th. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $264.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00051704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.34 or 0.00851473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Cryptaur Coin Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

