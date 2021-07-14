Crypto Sports (CSPN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $267,487.54

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $267,487.54 and approximately $688.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0977 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

