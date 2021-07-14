Crypto Sports Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0978 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $267,782.93 and approximately $293.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 41.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.