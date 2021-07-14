CRYPTO20 Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 14th. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be purchased for $2.56 or 0.00007822 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CRYPTO20 has a market capitalization of $102.36 million and $36,757.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CRYPTO20 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00051252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00015595 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $279.31 or 0.00852640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005409 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Profile

CRYPTO20 (CRYPTO:C20) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,950,644 coins. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com . The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CRYPTO20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CRYPTO20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CRYPTO20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.