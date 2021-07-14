CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Reaches Market Cap of $495,981.72

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market capitalization of $495,981.72 and approximately $10.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can now be bought for about $0.0348 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00042098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00116012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00151478 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,866.40 or 0.99982485 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.71 or 0.00957371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002803 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Coin Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange . The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @CallsFreeCalls and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

