CryptoFlow (CFL) Market Capitalization Achieves $425,440.45

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 14th. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $425,440.45 and $3,392.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00042636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00117972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00151947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,972.27 or 0.99924611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.48 or 0.00946987 BTC.

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

